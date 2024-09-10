Extortion cuffs: Four aides of gangster Lahoria arrested from Punjab’s Bathinda

Four associates of Canada-based gangster Davinderpal Singh alias Gopi Lahoria were arrested on Monday when they reached Bathinda to allegedly collect ₹50 lakh as extortion amount from a local businessman. The four associates of Canada-based gangster Gopi Lahoria after their arrest at Bathinda in Punjab on Monday. (HT Photo)

The arrested persons, identified as Sahil Sharma, Ashok Kumar, Manish Kumar and Kuldeep Singh, were nabbed by the crime investigation agency (CIA) team from two different locations on the outskirts of Bathinda.

According to the police, Lahoria, the alleged kingpin of the crime is running an extortion racket from a hideout in Canada.

“The quartet came from Moga district on two motorcycles. The police first arrested Sahil and Ashok from focal point area and nabbed Manish and Kuldeep from Jassi Chowk later. A countrymade .32 bore pistol and the bikes have been seized from them,” said a police officer.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said: “Sahil and Ashok have a criminal history. Earlier, they have been booked for theft and under Arms Act.”

“Lahoria is facing about eight criminal cases. He is running an extortion racket from Canada. The businessman, whose identity is kept secret, had received a phone call from an international phone number on September 6, where the caller demanded ₹50 lakh as extortion from him. The caller identified himself as Gopi Lahoria and made multiple calls to the businessman,” the SSP added.

A team under the SP (investigation) Ajay Gandhi was formed after the businessman lodged a complaint against Lahoria.

The operation succeeded and led to the arrests, Kondal said.

A case of extortion and criminal intimidation was registered against the four arrested persons and Lahoria at Talwandi Sabo police station in Patiala.