Extortion racket busted with arrest of three in SBS Nagar

Police busted a gang involved in extorting money from businesses with the three alleged members.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, 32, Rajesh Kumar, 24 and Rakesh Kumar 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While addressing a press conference, SBS Nagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhagirath Singh Meena said a city-based businessman complained about receiving extortion calls from various unknown numbers.

“Acting on the complaint, police started the investigation and a team of CIA staff and City Nawanshahr police was formed under the supervision of superintendent of police (SP) Mukesh Kumar to crack the case. During the investigation, with the help of technical and scientific tools, three accused identified as Gurpreet Singh, Rajesh Kumar and Rakesh Kumar Sau were arrested in the case,” he said.

The SSP said preliminary interrogation disclosed that Gurpreet Singh was in contact with Lakhtej Singh, a resident of Manila, Philippines, and collected information about the business on his instructions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On the basis of this information, the main accused, Lakhtej Singh, threatened the businessman by calling him through different virtual numbers and started asking for money. Apart from this, the businessman had also received extortion calls from Kota, a Rajasthan-based mobile number that was found to be used by Rakesh Kumar Sau, who has been arrested in this case. Another call was received through a number suspected to be made by Amandeep Purewal of Jalandhar, presently residing in the USA.” the SSP added.

The accused Gurpreet Singh has previously been booked under the Mining Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

A case under section 387 at the City Nawanshahr police station was registered against unidentified persons. The accused have been sent on a four-day police remand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}