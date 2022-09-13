‘Extortion’ tape: SAD, Congress demand CBI probe against AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday demanded a CBI inquiry against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Fauja Singh Sarari over an alleged extortion tape.

Referring to an audio tape of Sarari’s purported conversation with his officer on special duty (OSD), Majithia said the minister was caught discussing a plan to trap some officials and extort money from them. “The OSD has stated on record that the audio tape is genuine and now it is up to the government to hand over the tape as well as the entire set of allegations against Sarari to the CBI,” added Majithia.

Asking chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann to explain why no action had been taken against Sarari, Majithia said: “In the case of former health minister Vijay Kumar Singla, the CM had asserted that he had seen a video which indicted Singla and that this was why he was sacking him besides registering a case in the matter.” The CM as well as AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal should not have double standards on corruption, he added.

The SAD leader also alleged that Sarari was involved in illegal mining and this revelation was in public domain but the AAP government was not taking any action against him.

Despite several attempts, Sarari was not available for comments.

Sack minister immediately: Congress

Leader of opposition (LOP) Partap Singh Bajwa and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also demanded immediate sacking of food processing and defence services minister Fauja Singh Sarari from the state cabinet.

Bajwa said that CM Mann should order a probe into the audio clip. The LOP said a fair and independent probe into the audio clip will be possible once the cabinet minister either steps down voluntarily or Mann asks him to resign. He said if Sarari continues to occupy the cabinet post, he can influence the complainants as well as witnesses who may want to come forward to throw more light on the facts of the audio clip.”

Warring said, “They have not even completed six months and second minister has been caught indulging in corrupt practices.”