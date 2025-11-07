Eyeing his cash, 2 workers shoot at marble trader inside car in Zirakpur

In a shocking incident, two workers brazenly attempted to rob their employer, a marble trader, after firing a shot at him in Zirakpur on late Wednesday night. According to police, both workers had been employed at Goyal’s marble shop for the past few months and Anuj would routinely drop them home in his Hyundai i10 every night. (File)

Though the bullet missed the target, the trader sustained injuries after his car went out of control amid the scuffle and crashed into an electric pole.

The victim, Anuj Goyal, a resident of Zirakpur, owns a marble shop on Airport Road. The accused were identified as Deepak Kumar, alias Kalu, and Deepak Kumar, alias Chhotu, both natives of Bihar. Both are on the run.

The duo had reportedly observed that Anuj often carried a cash bag with him and decided to rob him.

On Wednesday night, while Anuj was driving them home, the accused, seated in the back seat, allegedly fired a shot from a countrymade pistol near Chhat light point around 11 pm.

Though Anuj escaped the shot, terrorised, he lost control of the car and rammed into a pole, leading to injuries. Panicked at the failed attempt, both workers fled the scene.

Passersby noticed the injured trader and immediately informed the Police Control Room (PCR). A police team, led by ASP Gazalpreet Kaur and Zirakpur SHO Satinder Singh, rushed to the spot and admitted the injured businessman to a private hospital in Mohali.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s relative, police registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the absconding accused.

Investigations revealed that both accused had been monitoring Anuj’s movements for several days. On Wednesday, they carried a pistol intending to rob him after firing a shot.

ASP Gazalpreet Kaur confirmed that the trader was fired upon from inside his car. “The victim did not suffer any gunshot injuries. He sustained wounds after his vehicle hit a pole. The accused have been identified and will be arrested soon,” she said.

Police have intensified searches in nearby villages and transport hubs to trace the absconding suspects.