Facebook post of EVM lands another Ludhiana resident in trouble

The returning officer from Ludhiana North constituency on Tuesday ordered the police to lodge an FIR against a city resident, who had posted a picture of EVM, reportedly clicked on poll day, on facebook.

On Sunday too, the Division number 3 police and PAU police lodged two such cases.

The Haibowal police are trying to trace the accused Bhadwaj Deepu, using details of his profile on a social networking site.

Assistant sub-inspector Pyara Singh said the accused had managed to take mobile phone inside the polling station, clicked the picture of EVM while polling and posted it on social networking sites.

A case under Sections 126-B and 132 of Representation of people Act has been registered against the accused.

A team of Election Commission and police is keeping tabs on social networking sites.