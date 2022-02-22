Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Facebook post of EVM lands another Ludhiana resident in trouble
chandigarh news

Facebook post of EVM lands another Ludhiana resident in trouble

Assistant sub-inspector Pyara Singh said the accused had managed to take mobile phone inside the polling station in Ludhiana , clicked the picture of EVM while polling and posted it on facebook
The Ludhiana police are trying to trace the accused Bhadwaj Deepu, who shared picture of EVM, using details of his profile on facebook (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 11:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The returning officer from Ludhiana North constituency on Tuesday ordered the police to lodge an FIR against a city resident, who had posted a picture of EVM, reportedly clicked on poll day, on facebook.

On Sunday too, the Division number 3 police and PAU police lodged two such cases.

The Haibowal police are trying to trace the accused Bhadwaj Deepu, using details of his profile on a social networking site.

Assistant sub-inspector Pyara Singh said the accused had managed to take mobile phone inside the polling station, clicked the picture of EVM while polling and posted it on social networking sites.

A case under Sections 126-B and 132 of Representation of people Act has been registered against the accused.

A team of Election Commission and police is keeping tabs on social networking sites.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP