Facing flak, Ludhiana MC chief seeks inspection of development works

Amid residents and opposition parties lamenting over ‘poor’ quality road construction works being done in different parts of the city ahead of the assembly elections; municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal penned a letter to principal secretary of local bodies department on Friday seeking formation of a high-level committee at the state level for monitoring the quality of development works being undertaken in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently the residents and shopkeepers at Dugri Main Road and Pakhowal Road had objected to poor quality works stating that the material started wearing off a few days after the roads were constructed in their respective area. Earlier, similar complaints were also received from Model Town-Jawaddi road, Kitchlu Nagar, Shastri Nagar, among other areas.

Corrective action to be taken in case of oddity

In the letter to principal secretary , Sabharwal said inspection of different workb run by operations and maintenance wing, and bridges and roads department of municipal corporation (MC), was also conducted in November and the contractors were directed to take corrective steps, where anomalies were found.

Sabharwal said, “Regular checking of development works is being done and I have asked the principal secretary to form a high-level committee for independent inspection of work so that corrective action can be taken in case of any oddity. Earlier I had also asked the local bodies department for a third-party inspection of the works being undertaken under the Smart City mission.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}