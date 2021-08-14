Factory collapse in Ludhiana: Finally, building owner starts demolition

A day after a factory building collapsed in Industrial Area A on RK Road, the municipal corporation (MC) on Friday got the building owner to commence the process of demolishing the remaining structure.

At least 10 people, including two children, were injured after the two-storey building of RT Woollens Mill collapsed on Thursday morning. Three nearby buildings, including the one with over 150 labour quarters, were vacated. The demolition process was initiated under the supervision of MC officials.

As per information, MC had earlier decided to hire a private contractor at the owner’s cost to bring down the remaining portion. A contractor reached the spot in the morning but was sent back after the owner, Tara Chand, insisted that he would get the remaining portion demolished himself.

Slamming the civic body for the delay in action and raising concern over the remaining structure, the owners of adjoining buildings stated that it might also collapse, causing further damage to them.

Three adjoining buildings, including the one with labour quarters, a transport shed, and a cycle parts godown were damaged after debris fell on them.

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) councillor Swarandeep Singh Chahal, owner of the adjoining transport shed, said, “The incident could have been averted if the MC had razed the building on August 5 instead of sealing it. The remaining part should be brought down at the earliest as it can also collapse at any time.”

Meanwhile, MC assistant town planner (ATP) Mohan Singh said that the owner stressed upon getting the building demolished himself so, the MC got an affidavit from him stating that he will be responsible for any untoward incident that takes place during the process.

Earlier during the day, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal marked an inquiry into the building collapse and removal of the seal by the owner.

Meanwhile, in the FIR registered against the building owner, the names of his sons, Amit Singal and Deepak Singal, have also been added.

Two still under treatment

A total of six out of seven injured persons admitted to the Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer Hospital, were discharged on Thursday evening, while Arush, a two-year-old, was still undergoing treatment. His mother Pooja, 28, was readmitted after her condition deteriorated.

Shopkeepers highlight other unsafe buildings

Shopkeepers of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Market, Gill Road, on Friday sought action against unsafe buildings in other parts of the city, especially the decades-old government buildings near MC’s Zone-C office.

Despite identifying 132 unsafe buildings in the city in a recent survey, MC has failed to take action. Instead, the civic body has been writing to the police to get them vacated stating that it doesn’t have authority to do so under Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.

The shopkeepers rued that a small portion of an unsafe government building had collapsed on July 6 and the civic body should take corrective steps to avoid any more untoward incidents.

Jatinderpal Singh Saluja, president of the market association, said, “Three government buildings near the MC’s Zone-C office can collapse any time. They were established around 40 years ago. Fortunately, the small portion of one of these buildings collapsed at night on July 6, otherwise someone may have got injured.”

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said they will again conduct a survey of unsafe buildings in the city and take action against those on the verge of collapse. “Building branch officials also visited the unsafe buildings at Gill Road on Friday and corrective steps are being taken,” he added.

“The owners and tenants in most of the buildings are at loggerheads over the possession and court cases regarding the same are sub-judice, due to which no action can be taken by MC,” the commissioner said.

The labourers at MC night shelter near the factory site in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Homes damaged, over 400 labourers left shelterless

Over 400 labourers were rendered homeless as the municipal corporation (MC) got their quarters vacated to begin the demolition process of the unsafe building.

The debris of the collapsed building had fallen on and damaged the labour quarters.

The labourers spent Thursday night at a dharamshala and shifted to the MC’s night shelter in the area on Friday.

They stated that they cannot return to their quarters until the unsafe building is demolished even though all their belongings are there. Many of them said that they could not even leave for their jobs on Friday as confusion prevailed over the availability of food and arrangement for temporary accommodation for their families.

The labourers rued that the MC should demolish the unsafe building at the earliest so they can get back to their normal life.

A labourer Shiv Nath said, “We do not even have our clothes, and the owner of the quarters is arranging food for us as of now. Many of us could not go to work as we might also have to look for some other accommodation. The administration should help us as it is becoming difficult for us to make ends meet. We are daily wagers and cannot survive without going to work.”

The MC officials stated that they cannot allow the labourers to go back to their quarters until the adjoining unsafe building is demolished, as the remaining structure can collapse at any time.