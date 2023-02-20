Factory staff bus crashes into stationary truck, two die

Two factory workers, including a woman, were killed after the staff bus of a spinning mill in which they were travelling crashed into a stationary truck laden with iron rods at national highway near police post Kota in Khanna on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least 15 other workers, including the bus driver, suffered injuries in the mishap as the iron rods went five feet inside the bus due to the massive impact of the collision.

According to police, over-speeding and dense fog were the reasons behind the mishap.

After the incident, the driver of the truck managed to escape from the spot, leaving the vehicle on the spot.

The Khanna police lodged an FIR against the driver of the truck, Rajesh Kumar of Mandi Gobindgarh. The truck developed technical snag following which the driver parked it on the roadside, but he did not switch on the parking lights. No reflectors were installed on the truck.

The victims have been identified as Mahima Kumari, 20, of Mandi Gobingarh and Sandeep Kumar, 22, of Beeja village of Khanna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the injured Mahesh Kumar, 40, has been referred to Government Hospital, Chandigarh due to his critical condition. Rest of the 14 injured people were treated at local hospitals in Khanna.

The staff bus of a spinning mill in Doraha was returning after picking up employees for work from Mandi Gobingarh, Sirhind and Khanna. When the bus reached near Gurudwara Manji Sahib near police post Kota, it crashed into the truck. The truck was overloaded as iron rods were dangling out of the vehicle.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the iron rods went five feet inside the bus and injured the factory workers.

Mahima and Sandeep died on the spot. The onlookers initiated a rescue operation and informed police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police reached the spot and rushed the injured to hospitals.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP, Khanna) William Jeji said that according to the factory workers, the bus driver was speeding. He failed to notice the stationary truck and crashed the bus into it.

The DSP said that a case under sections 304-A, 283, 337, 338 and 427 of IPC has been lodged against the driver of the truck. A hunt is on for his arrest.