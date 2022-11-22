Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Factory worker killed in Doraha hit-and-run

Published on Nov 22, 2022 01:00 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A factory worker was killed, while his colleague was injured after a vehicle ran over them on the National Highway near Doraha on Sunday night.

The victim, Amit Kumar, 22, and his colleague, Sagar Linka, 30, worked at a factory in Doraha, and lived in its labour quarters. They were returning from the market after purchasing vegetables and groceries, when a vehicle plying on the wrong side of the service lane hit them from behind and sped away.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hardam Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “One of their colleagues found the victims lying on the road and rushed them to a hospital in a three-wheeler. Kumar was declared dead on arrival, while Sagar was referred to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana.”

The ASI said there was no CCTV camera near the spot where the mishap took place. An FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 279 (reckless driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

