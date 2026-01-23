Failing to complete mandatory verification: 7 Ludhiana colleges among 19 under PU scanner

Panjab University (PU) has stepped up action against affiliated colleges that have failed to complete mandatory document verification linked to the implementation of the UGC Seventh Pay Commission and other service-related benefits. The university has now issued a list of 19 colleges across Punjab that submitted incomplete documents for verification related to the Seventh Pay scale, retirement benefits, provident fund deductions and allied provisions. Panjab University (PU) has stepped up action against affiliated colleges that have failed to complete mandatory document verification linked to the implementation of the UGC Seventh Pay Commission and other service-related benefits. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Of these 19 colleges, seven are from Ludhiana district, including Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines; Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College for Women, Kamalpura; Malwa Central College of Education for Women; Baba Kundan Rural College of Education, Sarpanch Colony; Guru Hargobind College of Education, Gondwal Raikot; Kamla Lohtia Sanatan Dharam College; and Mata Ganga Khalsa College. The remaining colleges include two from Hoshiarpur, five from Ferozepur, three from Fazilka, and one each from Chandigarh and Sri Muktsar Sahib. As per the deputy registrar (colleges), these colleges have been directed to appear for verification again on January 28 and 29.

This action follows a previous notice issued by the university a few days ago, in which 46 colleges were declared defaulters for failing to report for mandatory verification even after the final deadline of January 12 had passed. Among these 46 colleges, Ludhiana and Moga had the highest number with 11 colleges each.

In an official communication addressed to the principals and presidents of the governing bodies of non-government affiliated colleges, the university made it clear that repeated reminders had been ignored. The January 12 deadline, PU said, was the final scheduled date, yet several institutions failed to comply.

As a last opportunity, the university has now rescheduled the verification process. Defaulter colleges have been asked to submit all pending documents between January 22 and January 30, with specific dates assigned to each institution.

University officials described the move as a final reminder and warned that strict action would follow in case of further non-compliance.