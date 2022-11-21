Failing to help buyer transfer car in his name costs Mohali firm

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission 2 has awarded ₹50,000 compensation for mental harassment and ₹10,000 as litigation costs to K Sreejit, a resident of Sector 31, who had purchased a second-hand vehicle from Alfa’s Wheel Deal in Sector 82, Mohali.

The complainant had approached the firm online and was assured that he would be able to purchase the vehicle and get it transferred under his name, following which he bought a second-hand Renault Koleos at a cost of ₹5.3 lakh. No receipt, however, was given to him despite insistence.

The vehicle, sans a no objection certificate (NOC), was handed over to the complainant on July 8, 2020, but he submitted documents to the firm for certificate and bore the cost of the same. While the prescribed fee for the same is approximately ₹3,000, the firm demanded ₹25,000.

The complainant was unable to get the vehicle transferred to his name because of the same. He also complained that while he was told that the vehicle had travelled 48,197 km as of July 8, 2020, the Renault app showed that the car had covered a distance of 83,010 km as of December 30, 2019, itself.

The firm, in their reply, said the receipt was not issued since the complainant only paid ₹5.01 lakh and not the additional ₹29,000 service charges. They added that he had also signed the delivery letter that said the car was in a good running condition before claiming that no undertaking was given to the complainant by the firm to provide an NOC.

The firm also claimed that the complainant had approached a person from outside the firm to get the NOC — adding that since they were asked to hand over the documents to the said person, providing the certificate was his responsibility and liability.

They further alleged that the complainant threatened to implicate them in a false case on being asked to pay the pending ₹29,000. They prayed for dismissal of the complaint.

Commission takes note of unfair trade practice

The commission, meanwhile, observed that it was the duty and responsibility of the firm who sold the vehicle to get the NOC and offer help in transferring the registration certificate of the vehicle in favour of the purchaser — adding that the documents make it clear that the vehicle was sold by changing its odometer reading to get a better price. The same, the court said, clearly amounts to unfair trade practice.

They ruled in favour of the complainant, directing the firm to pay ₹60,000 compensation, provide the NOC and help the complainant get the vehicle transferred to his name.