Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Failure to repay loan: Stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers, SAD tells Mann
chandigarh news

Failure to repay loan: Stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers, SAD tells Mann

In a statement, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema expressed shock that arrest warrants had been issued to farmers in Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts for failing to repay loans taken from the Punjab Agricultural Development Bank. He said most of the defaulters were from the state’s cotton belt
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday asked chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers who had failed to repay their loans because of deteriorating financial conditions due to crop failure and sharp increase in input cost.
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday asked chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers who had failed to repay their loans because of deteriorating financial conditions due to crop failure and sharp increase in input cost.

In a statement, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema expressed shock that arrest warrants had been issued to farmers in Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts for failing to repay loans taken from the Punjab Agricultural Development Bank. He said most of the defaulters were from the state’s cotton belt.

Asserting that the CM was best informed about the agricultural crisis being faced by the state and had always been a votary against use of high-handed methods against farmers, Cheema demanded withdrawal of the arrest warrants.

He said the AAP government should also extend all possible help to farmers including they were paid a bonus of 500 per quintal to compensate them for the failure of the wheat crop.

RELATED STORIES

The SAD leader also expressed shock that the AAP government had not reacted in time and did not make a case for comprehensive relief to Punjab farmers following partial failure of their wheat crop.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP