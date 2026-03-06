Fair on defence land: Khanna police book activist who filed complaint against Ludhiana admn

In a curious turn of events, the Khanna police have booked social activist and local BJP leader Paramjit Singh, alias Param Walia, who had filed a complaint against the district administration officers for holding the Punjab Sakhi Shakti Mela on defence land without permission from the defence. In her complaint, the SDM stated that the district administration held the fair in Khanna from February 21 to March 2 at Dussehra ground to promote self-help groups. (HT)

The FIR has been lodged under charges of extortion, defamation and provocation, following the statement of Swati Tiwana, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Payal.

In her complaint, the SDM stated that the district administration held the fair in Khanna from February 21 to March 2 at Dussehra ground to promote self-help groups.

She alleged that Walia tried to provoke people by spreading rumours through social posts stating that the Central Vigilance Commission had approved an investigation against the Ludhiana deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissioner and herself.

She alleged that Walia was making such posts for blackmailing the officials and to defame them.

Acting on her statement, the City 2 Khanna police booked Walia under Sections 192 (malicious or wanton provocation intended to cause a riot), 356 (2) (defamation) and 308 (2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia said police had served a notice to the accused to join the investigation.

Reacting to the legal action, Walia alleged that the district administration officials were using the police to gag him because he highlighted discrepancies and registered a complaint against them.

Walia had written to Union minister of defence Rajnath Singh, Defence Estate Office, Punjab governor and other authorities, alleging that a commercial event was being held on defence land without prior permission.

Acting on the complaint, the defence estate officer had written to the Ludhiana deputy commissioner, Khanna SDM and the local military authority.

In the communication, the defence estate officer stated that permission for temporary use of the land was still pending with higher authorities, and that any activity on the site without formal approval would be unauthorised and could result in a loss of revenue to the exchequer. The office also instructed the local military authority at Ludhiana to halt the activity immediately and submit an action-taken report.