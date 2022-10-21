Fairway Comets script big win at Chandigarh Golf League

Fairway Comets scripted a big win over Tee Birds as they recorded a 5.5-1.5 win as the Chandigarh Golf League made a return after a two-week gap at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

As the event, which has been organised in association with Vredestein Tyres, reaches its end phase, the competition, to make it to the top eight and get into the knockouts starting October 26, has gotten tighter.

The Fairway Comets clearly stayed with their planned script and their drubbing of the Tee Birds would’ve given them a lot of confidence with two matches still to play.

Hits and misses are part of the game, and while the Mulligans would’ve been pleased with their win, the Canam Raptors felt that they missed a trick in their narrow 4-3 loss.

Captain’s 18 inched closer to qualification when they beat Chandigarh Gladiators 4-3 with some fine wins.

Like The Mulligans, Golf Masters recorded their first win in four matches as they beat the Ninjas 5-2 to take themselves off the bottom of the Group C table.

In the on-course skills contest, The Master Trust closest to the pin was won by Dr Raman Abrol. With the weather having turned and 12 matches left in the league, there is still much to look forward to.