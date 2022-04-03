Fake billing scam: Punjabi varsity hands list of 35 more suspects to SIT

With the probe into the fake billing scam in Punjabi University going on at a snail’s pace, the educational institution has handed a list of over 35 more suspects to the special investigation team (SIT).

In May last year, the cash-strapped university’s internal audit department and finance wing had red-flagged fake billing scam amounting to ₹10 crore.

The police have already registered the case and constituted the SIT for a detailed investigation into the matter.

Recently, after its syndicate meeting on March 29, the university management hinted at the involvement of 35 more persons, including the non-teaching employees and their contacts, in the scam.

“We have submitted documents related to the scam after an internal inquiry. The university has already written to the district police twice in the past six months, seeking speedier investigation into the matter,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

The police arrested main accused Nishu Chaudhary, a senior assistant with the university, on September 20 last year, for siphoning money in the names of fake and dummy research scholars since 2016. According to preliminary police inquiry, Nishu had fraudulently and illegally distributed ₹10 crore.

During an internal investigation, the stamp and signatures of the department head were found to be forged and the names of research scholars and assistants against whom the bills were raised turned out to be bogus.

Deputy superintendent of police Mohit Aggarwal said they are verifying the names and documents submitted by the university authorities.

“We are recording the statements of those named by the university. We will disclose further details in the coming details,” he said.

The DSP said the names of the suspects could not be disclosed at the moment.

In August, a case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 465 (for making forged documents), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 201 (tampering of evidence) and 381 (theft) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

