Fake birth, death certificates: Two arrested from Bihar

The Haryana Police have arrested two persons from Bihar on charges of issuing fake birth and death certificates by hacking the official website.

A police spokesperson said the accused have been identified as Santosh and Mantosh, both residents of Bardauni Badi of Samastipur in Bihar. Both were arrested from their village by a team of cyber crime police station, Karnal range.

The spokesperson said two laptops, mobile phones, one CPU and an ATM card were recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, it was revealed that around 800 fake birth and death certificates were issued by the accused by hacking the government websites of Haryana, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

The spokesperson added that the accused had hacked the email password of the birth and death certificate registration unit of Karnal civil hospital and fake online birth and death certificates were issued by uploading signatures.

A case was registered against the unknown accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act at cyber crime police station, Karnal. The spokesperson said the accused used to charge huge amounts for issuing fake certificates.

