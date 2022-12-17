Fake currency racket busted: 2.52 lakhs worth counterfeit money seized in Pathankot

Pathankot Police on Saturday busted a racket of fake currency and arrested three persons involved in production and supply of counterfeit currency.

The accused were found to be producing and circulating low-value counterfeit currency from a rented property. Those arrested have been identified as Ajay Kumar Sharma (35) of Nehru Nagar, Mithun (36) of New Colony Nehru Nagar Pathankot and Sanjay Kumar (37) of 4 Marla quarter Ram Nagar in Pathankot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police team was able to seize counterfeit Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of a high-quality value, amounting to ₹ 2.52 lakh, along with one printer, a paper cutting machine, ink bottles, paper of A4 size used in the production of the fake currency, and a marker pen.

Senior superintendent of police, Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh, said that a tip-off was received by the police station of division number 1 on December 16, regarding involvement of some persons in the circulation and printing of FICN in Pathankot. Acting swiftly, the police party set up a check point at Gahri Ahata chowk and apprehended the suspect travelling in an auto with counterfeit Indian currency of ₹ 200.

A case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code Sections 489-A, 488-B, 488-C and 473 against the accused. Additionally, ₹ 4,000 in counterfeit Indian currency of two hundred notes were also retrieved from the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the preliminary investigation, the accused Ajay Sharma revealed that he is employed as a health inspector in the Station Health Organisation stationed in Pathankot.

He said he got addicted to drugs and prior being posted in Pathankot, he was stationed in Srinagar for a period of 10 years. Upon arriving in Pathankot, he came into contact with Sanjay Kumar and Mithun. Both were also drug addicts. Ajay produced fake currency in his rental accommodation in Nehru Nagar, Pathankot and distributed the counterfeit money in the market through Mithun and Sunny. He also used the fake money to obtain drugs from Channi Beli village.

Upon the disclosure of Ajay Sharma, fake currency amounting to ₹ 2,52,000 was recovered from his rental house along with a printing machine, laptops, plain white papers, cutters, glue, and green-coloured tap. Additionally, 25 ATM-cum-debit cards were found during the search.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SSP Khakh said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the fake currency notes. The police are also looking into the possibility of the involvement of an international racket in the case.