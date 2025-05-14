Ludhiana: ‘Fake’ dope test reports submitted, international shooter among two land in soup

Two city residents, including international shooter Gurnihal Singh Garcha, have been booked for allegedly submitting forged dope test reports to obtain firearm licences. Separate FIRs have been registered at the division number 5 police station based on complaints filed by assistant commissioner of police (licensing) Rajesh Sharma. The police have invoked multiple sections of the BNS, including 318(4), 336(2) and 336(3), 340(2), and 341(2). (HT Photo for representation)

The development has sent shockwaves through the sporting and arms licensing communities, particularly because one of the accused is an internationally recognised sportsperson. Garcha, a resident of Model Town, had applied for the renewal of his firearm licence. However, during document scrutiny, ACP Sharma noticed discrepancies in the stamps and signatures on the dope test report submitted with the application.

“When the report was sent to the Ludhiana civil hospital for verification, the authorities confirmed that the test had never been conducted. The doctor whose signature appeared on the report was on leave on the mentioned date,” said ACP Sharma. “This clearly indicated that the report was forged.”

The second accused, Lalit Kumar, a driver-cum-security guard from Suniara Wala Mohalla, Sahnewal Kalan, was also found to have submitted a fake dope test report while applying for a fresh firearm licence. In his case too, the hospital authorities confirmed that no test had been conducted in his name, and the stamps and signatures on the submitted report were forged.

The police have invoked multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 318(4) (cheating), 336(2) and 336(3) (forgery and forgery for cheating), 340(2) (use of forged documents), and 341(2) (possession of counterfeit seals with intent to forge documents).

Speaking on the matter, ACP Sharma emphasised the gravity of the offence, particularly in cases involving firearms. “Submitting forged documents, especially for obtaining weapon licences, is a serious security concern. When a public figure like a professional shooter is involved, it not only violates the law but also sets a damaging precedent.”

Gurnihal Singh Garcha’s involvement has particularly drawn attention given his stature as a sportsperson who represents the country in many shooting events. The police officials said that while respect is due to sports achievers, they too must be held accountable under the law when found guilty of misconduct.