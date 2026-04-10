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Fake land deal busted in Baramulla; 7 arrested for impersonation, fraud

Police said the complainant, Abdul Ahad Malik of Panzi Nara Shalteng, had already been duped of a substantial amount before the police intervention

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 10:56 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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Police in Baramulla district on Friday foiled a major land scam at Wussan Kunzer and arrested seven suspects posing as land brokers and government officials in order to deceive an unsuspecting buyer.

A case has been registered under relevant sections at Kunzer police station. (HT Photo for representation)

“The accused had fabricated a false ownership claim of 13.5 kanals land at Wussan Bangil and presented one of their associates as the legitimate owner. To lend credibility to their scheme, one member impersonated as a patwari while others posed as revenue officials,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said the complainant, Abdul Ahad Malik of Panzi Nara Shalteng, had already been duped of a substantial amount before the police intervention.

“Acting swiftly, police apprehended the accused identified as Gh Mohammad Wani resident of Palpora Pulwama (impersonating as patwari); Masood Ahmad Wani of Pir Bagh, Sector B (posing as son of property owner – Khursheed Alam); Md Yousuf Wani, a resident of Pandithpora Kunzer (broker); Md Abdullah Mir of Shilwat Sonawari (broker); Bilal Parray of Markundal (broker); Fayaz Ahmad Khanday of Takkanwari Srinagar (broker) and Riyaz Ahmad Mir of Sheikhzoo Ganderbal (broker),” the spokesman said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Fake land deal busted in Baramulla; 7 arrested for impersonation, fraud
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Fake land deal busted in Baramulla; 7 arrested for impersonation, fraud
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