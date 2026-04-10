Fake land deal busted in Baramulla; 7 arrested for impersonation, fraud

Police in Baramulla district on Friday foiled a major land scam at Wussan Kunzer and arrested seven suspects posing as land brokers and government officials in order to deceive an unsuspecting buyer. A case has been registered under relevant sections at Kunzer police station. (HT Photo for representation)

“The accused had fabricated a false ownership claim of 13.5 kanals land at Wussan Bangil and presented one of their associates as the legitimate owner. To lend credibility to their scheme, one member impersonated as a patwari while others posed as revenue officials,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said the complainant, Abdul Ahad Malik of Panzi Nara Shalteng, had already been duped of a substantial amount before the police intervention.

“Acting swiftly, police apprehended the accused identified as Gh Mohammad Wani resident of Palpora Pulwama (impersonating as patwari); Masood Ahmad Wani of Pir Bagh, Sector B (posing as son of property owner – Khursheed Alam); Md Yousuf Wani, a resident of Pandithpora Kunzer (broker); Md Abdullah Mir of Shilwat Sonawari (broker); Bilal Parray of Markundal (broker); Fayaz Ahmad Khanday of Takkanwari Srinagar (broker) and Riyaz Ahmad Mir of Sheikhzoo Ganderbal (broker),” the spokesman said.

He further said that preliminary enquiry revealed that the complainant had already paid ₹4,00,000 in cash and ₹10,000 via bank transfer, and was being further persuaded to arrange ₹20,00,000. “The accused were intercepted at a crucial stage, preventing further financial loss. During the operation, police recovered and seized forged revenue documents pertaining to the land measuring 13.5 kanals at Wussan Bangil.” A case has been registered under relevant sections at Kunzer police station. Further investigation is underway.