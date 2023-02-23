: The family members of a 28-year-old man, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Taraori town in Karnal district, on Wednesday held a protest, alleging that he has been murdered and demanded arrest of the accused.

Family members protest ‘murder’ of Karnal youth

The body of Ajit of Quilla colony in Taraori was found near Karnali gate on Wednesday. However, his family alleged that he was murdered. He had gone to attend a marriage function in the town on Tuesday night, but did not return.

They family members did not allow the police to take the body for the postmortem. They also blocked a road in the area affecting traffic movement and police had to forcibly remove them and send the body for post-mortem after the protesters refuse to budge following intervention of

feputy superintendent of police Mukesh Kumar and SHO Sandeep Kumar

SHO Sandeep said that the postmortem was conducted by the board of doctors and action will be taken as per the finding in the autopsy report. The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

ESI held for taking bribe

Rohtak : The anti-corruption bureau on Wednesday arrested an exemptee sub-inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 in Jind’s Narwana.

A team of ACB officials caught ESI Neki Ram while accepting a graft of ₹10,000 from Uchana resident Suresh, who was seeking viscera report of his sister Monu, who died of snake bite.

“Suresh had already paid ₹1,000 and the ESI was demanding ₹10,000 more. We laid a trap and arrested him while taking an amount of ₹10,000 on Wedneday,” the ACB officials added.

Man booked for raping minor step-daughter

Rohtak : A man in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh was booked for allegedly raping his 16-year-old step-daughter, police said on Wednesday.

A spokesman of Jhajjar police said the accused had committed the crime on Monday and the girl did not return home after school on Tuesday.

“The girl stated that her mother had remarried after the demise of her father. Her step-father has been allegedly raping and sexually assaulting her for the last two-and-a-half years. The girl’s father had lodged a missing complaint on Tuesday and the girl narrated the ordeal to police. We have booked a case of rape and various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO), Act. The girl hails from Madhya Pradesh,” the spokesman added.