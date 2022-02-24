Family of 7-year-old rape victim stages dharna in Ludhiana
Family members and relatives of a seven-year-old rape victim staged a protest outside the Basti Jodhewal police station on Thursday against cops for not arresting the prime accused.
The protesters alleged that the police were showing casual approach towards the investigation, a claim which cops denied.
The victim’s relatives also threatened to block highway in case the accused are not caught.
The police said they were investigating the matter seriously and teams have been sent to arrest the accused, whose pictures were being carried by the protesters.
One of the women protesting outside the police station said Ganesh Kumar and Ajay Kumar had raped the minor when she was alone at her house on Phambra Road.
The police had registered an FIR after recording the statement of the victim’s mother.
She had told the police that she worked as a domestic help.
On Tuesday, the complainant said, when she returned home around 10am, she found her daughter crying.
The victim, who had also sustained injuries on her private parts, told her mother about the incident, and she was rushed to the civil hospital.
From there, she was further referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.
Investigating officer Jasveer Singh said that the victim’s family had earlier lodged a complaint against one of the accused identified as Ajay Kumar, but now they also added the name of one Ganesh Kumar.
Jasveer Singh said that raids are on to nab the duo.
