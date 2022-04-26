Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Family of Mohali man killed by BMW awarded 22.69 lakh relief
chandigarh news

Family of Mohali man killed by BMW awarded 22.69 lakh relief

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awards relief to family over three years after the Mohali man was killed near the Chandigarh International Airport in September 2018
The victim, Narinder Singh, was a resident of Mohali and drove a taxi for a living. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 02:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The family of a 31-year-old man, who was struck and killed by a BMW car near Chandigarh International Airport in September 2018, has been awarded a compensation of 22.69 lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT).

The victim, Narinder Singh, was a resident of Mohali and drove a taxi for a living.

On September 18, 2018, Narinder and one Balvinder Singh were standing on the footpath near the airport parking while waiting for customers. Meanwhile, a BMW car, being driven by Rajeev Garg of Panchkula, rammed into both men.

Narinder suffered multiple injuries in the accident and died the next day.

Allowing the petition for compensation by his parents, 33-year-old wife and two children, MACT directed the car owner and insurer New India Assurance Company Limited, Chandigarh, to pay 22.69 lakh to the family. Out of this amount, the victim’s parents and two children will receive 2 lakh, while the remaining amount will go to his widow, the tribunal said.

