Fan of Amrita Pritam’s writings since college days: Chandigarh administrator

: Punjab Governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit while releasing ‘The Ninth Flower’, a select collection of the writings of famous Punjabi poet Amrita Pritam, transcreated by writer-publisher Jyoti Sabharwal of Stellar Publishers, confessed that he was a great fan of Amrita since his college days, way back in the 1960s.

He was speaking at a memorable literary function organised by the Sahitya Sangam at the Chandigarh Press Club on Monday evening. Describing the legendary writer as the soul and voice of Punjab, he recited lines from her famous Partition poem ‘Ajj aakhan Waris Shah nu’. He also dwelt on her many achievements like being the first Indian woman to win the Sahitya Akademi Award and also the first Punjabi writer to receive the prestigious Jnanpith Award. He said that literature had the power to mold the minds of people and said his life had been changed by Munshi Prem Chand’s story ‘Namak ka Daroga’ which highlighted the value of honesty. He congratulated Sabharwal who had worked hard to bring the best of Amrita’s writings into English.

Sahitya Sangam president Phul Chand Manav set the tone of the evening by reciting evocative poetry and writer-journalist Gauri Shankar Raina praised the ouvre of Amrita Pritam recalling her charisma in the 103rd year of her birth. Journalist and writer Jupinderjit Singh held a lively discussion on ‘The Growing Significance of Translation’. Sabharwal, while speaking on working on the writings of Amrita, said she chose to call it transcreation rather than translation. She also recalled fondly how she had transcreated the second volume of Amrita’s autobiography ‘Shadows of Words’.