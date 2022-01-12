Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fancy numbers: Get registered for RLA auction in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Fancy numbers: Get registered for RLA auction in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh RLA is all set to conduct the auction of fancy numbers in its new series CH01CH, for which the registration process has already started
Registrations for Chandigarh RLA auction will continue till 5pm on January 21, and the bidding process for fancy numbers will begin on January 22 and conclude at 5pm on January 24. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 06:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The registration and licensing authority (RLA) is all set to conduct the auction of fancy numbers in its new series CH01CH, for which the registration process has already started.

Registrations will continue till 5pm on January 21, and the bidding process will begin on January 22 and conclude at 5pm on January 24.

An RTA official said that along with the new series, the department is also going to offer leftover fancy numbers of all the old series.

Last time, the department had got a good response during the auction of fancy numbers of CH01CG series, with a total revenue of 1.43 crore. In this series, 0001 fetched the highest bid of 11.20 lakh

The leftover numbers to be put up for auction are in the series CH01-CG, CF, CE, CD, CC, CB, CA, BZ, BY, BX, BW, BV, BU, BT and BS.

The owner of the vehicle can register on the national transport website (vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy), and obtain the Unique Acknowledgement Number (UAN). The link is also available on the UT transport department’s website (chdtransport.gov.in). Only those who have purchased the vehicle against a Chandigarh address can participate in the e-auction.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Delhi temperature
National Youth Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP