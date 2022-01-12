Fancy numbers: Get registered for RLA auction in Chandigarh

The registration and licensing authority (RLA) is all set to conduct the auction of fancy numbers in its new series CH01CH, for which the registration process has already started.

Registrations will continue till 5pm on January 21, and the bidding process will begin on January 22 and conclude at 5pm on January 24.

An RTA official said that along with the new series, the department is also going to offer leftover fancy numbers of all the old series.

Last time, the department had got a good response during the auction of fancy numbers of CH01CG series, with a total revenue of ₹1.43 crore. In this series, 0001 fetched the highest bid of ₹11.20 lakh

The leftover numbers to be put up for auction are in the series CH01-CG, CF, CE, CD, CC, CB, CA, BZ, BY, BX, BW, BV, BU, BT and BS.

The owner of the vehicle can register on the national transport website (vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy), and obtain the Unique Acknowledgement Number (UAN). The link is also available on the UT transport department’s website (chdtransport.gov.in). Only those who have purchased the vehicle against a Chandigarh address can participate in the e-auction.