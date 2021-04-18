Faridkot RTA staffer arrested in backdated driving licence case

he Bahadur Singh Wala crime investigation agency (CIA) has arrested a junior assistant of the regional transport authority (RTA) office, Faridkot, in a case of issuing backdated driving licence to a Sangrur resident, said police on Saturday.

Dirba deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a member of a special investigation team (SIT) Mohit Agarwal said junior assistant Amrit Pal was arrested on April 14 and he is on police remand. Agarwal said three officials of the Faridkot RTA and three agents have been arrested so far.

The accused was nominated in an FIR registered at the Longowal police station under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) on October 21, 2019.

The case was registered on a complaint by Rajinder Singh, a resident of Kanakwal Bhanguan village of Sangrur district, against an agent Ajay Kumar, aka Bittu, of Badrukhan, who allegedly took ₹50,000 for making a backdated driving licence from the regional transport office, Sangrur. However, the licence was issued from the Faridkot RTA with a Faridkot address.