Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Faridkot RTA staffer arrested in backdated driving licence case
chandigarh news

Faridkot RTA staffer arrested in backdated driving licence case

he Bahadur Singh Wala crime investigation agency (CIA) has arrested a junior assistant of the regional transport authority (RTA) office, Faridkot, in a case of issuing backdated driving licence to a Sangrur resident, said police on Saturday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Faridkot RTA staffer arrested in backdated driving licence case

he Bahadur Singh Wala crime investigation agency (CIA) has arrested a junior assistant of the regional transport authority (RTA) office, Faridkot, in a case of issuing backdated driving licence to a Sangrur resident, said police on Saturday.

Dirba deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a member of a special investigation team (SIT) Mohit Agarwal said junior assistant Amrit Pal was arrested on April 14 and he is on police remand. Agarwal said three officials of the Faridkot RTA and three agents have been arrested so far.

The accused was nominated in an FIR registered at the Longowal police station under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) on October 21, 2019.

The case was registered on a complaint by Rajinder Singh, a resident of Kanakwal Bhanguan village of Sangrur district, against an agent Ajay Kumar, aka Bittu, of Badrukhan, who allegedly took 50,000 for making a backdated driving licence from the regional transport office, Sangrur. However, the licence was issued from the Faridkot RTA with a Faridkot address.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tarn Taran man held for passing info to Pak intel agency

Covid beds’ occupancy doubles in Punjab hospitals in two weeks

SIT expedites sacrilege incidents’ probe days after HC rebuff in police firing probe

Kin react in disbelief: Enough is enough, says relative of Sikh woman killed in Indianapolis shooting
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP