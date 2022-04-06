Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FARM Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo: ACMA's 2-day expo kicks off in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

FARM Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo: ACMA’s 2-day expo kicks off in Ludhiana

The expo, held in Ludhiana, will be an annual feature of ACMA, as it endeavours to provide a unique platform to all the stakeholders for better business prospects and to develop a highly localised, resilient and robust supply chain
Visitors during the ACMA’s first FARM Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo to encourage localisation and import reduction in Ludhiana on April 06, 2022. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 11:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), the apex body of the Indian auto component industry, hosted the first-ever edition of the two- day ACMA Farm Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo, which kicked off on Wednesday.

The expo aims to showcase latest development and excellence in auto component technologies for farm equipment by domestic component manufacturers. The expo will be an annual feature of ACMA, as it endeavours to provide a unique platform to all the stakeholders for better business prospects and to develop a highly localised, resilient and robust supply chain.

On the first day,over 50 leading component suppliers displayed their latest products and technologies. The expo evinced keen interest from leading farm equipment manufactures and OEMs such as TAFE, Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere India, Escort Group, Swaraj, CHN Industrial, JCB India among others.

Commenting on the need for sustainable development of the industry, Sunjay J Kapur, president ACMA, and chairperson Sonacomstar said, “The farm equipment industry across the world is transforming itself in light of the challenges on the front of energy security, concern for the environment and reducing carbon footprint. With India declaring to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070, the automotive and the farm sector, together with all other verticals of the industry will have to work in unison towards the realisation of this national goal. Further, I am confident that the component manufacturers, with their eye on the changing landscape of the industry, are suitably investing to stay on the cutting edge of technology.”

Vinnie Mehta, director general, ACMA, said, “The agricultural sector has shown promising growth despite the pandemic, it recorded a sale of 9.6 lakh units in FY 2020-21 and over 9 lakh units in first 11 months for FY 2021-22.

