Farm fires cross 1,000 mark for this season in Haryana

With 27 fresh cases, the cases of stubble burning have crossed the 1,000 mark in Haryana for this season with a total of 1008 recorded till Monday. The departmental data also reveals that Kaithal remains to be the hotspot of farm fires this season with 174 cases since September 15. (HT representational image)

As per the data, a maximum of 13 cases were recorded in Jind alone, followed by four in Fatehabad, three in Sirsa, two each in Kaithal and Karnal, while one case each was found in Faridabad, Rohtak and Hisar.

Since Diwali, the data show that 266 cases were recorded, including 42 on the day of the festival itself.

The departmental data also reveals that Kaithal remains to be the hotspot of farm fires this season with 174 cases since September 15.

Similarly, other paddy-growing districts like Kurukshetra reported 130, Jind 111, Karnal 87 and Ambala 84 cases, accounting for more than half (586 cases) of the total cases in the state.

In contrast, 1,703 farm fire cases were recorded in the state till date during the last paddy season, 2,880 in 2022 and 5,063 in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the air in Gurugram in the national capital region (NCR) remains the worst in the state with 294 in the ‘poor’ category.

As per the air quality index (AQI) bulletin, Bahadurgarh recorded 293, Charkhi Dadri 283, Jind 278, Dharuhera 268, Bhiwani 267, Sonepat 262, Narnaul 234, Rohtak 226 and Yamunanagar 220.