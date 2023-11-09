Farm fires in Punjab: Environmental compensation imposed in only 9% cases till November 6

The Punjab government has imposed environmental compensation (penalty) only on 9% of stubble burning cases till November 6.

The Punjab government has imposed environmental compensation (penalty) only on 9% of stubble burning cases till November 6. (PTI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the action-taken report till November 6, a day before the Supreme Court issued stringent directions to stop stubble burning, of the total 19,463 cases, the district administrations across the state have imposed environmental compensation of ₹51.70 lakh in 1,851 cases only. Of the total amount, ₹8.1 lakh has already been recovered. The action-taken report is updated on alternate days.

As per available figures, in Faridkot district, which recorded 795 cases of stubble burning till November 6, not even a single penalty has been imposed in any of the cases. Similar was the situation in Moga district, which reported 798 cases.

Meanwhile, Tarn Taran imposed maximum ₹13.1 lakh of environmental compensation in 317 farm fire cases, followed by Amritsar ₹10.52 lakh in 422 cases, Mansa ₹5.92 lakh in 225 cases and Patiala ₹3.82 lakh in 147 cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the state government has made red entries in the land records of 276 farmers only, with maximum 143 in Amritsar, 94 in Patiala, 22 in Ludhiana, eight in Muktsar, seven in Barnala and two in Bathinda. Once a red entry is made in the land record for stubble burning, a farmer may not be able to take a loan against the said land, mortgage it or sell it.

One of the officials said after the Supreme Court’s directions, the state government has directed all its district heads to spearhead action against farmers indulging in stubble burning.

“The figures pertaining to imposition of environment compensation, red entries into land record and registration of FIRs are going to increase manifolds. SHOs across the state have been directed to ensure that each stubble burning case in their respective jurisdictions will be dealt with strictly,” an official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the state government had filed prosecution under section 39 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act against 14 farmers, while only 18 FIRs were registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code across the state.

Nine FIRs were registered in Tarn Taran, seven in Amritsar and one each in Firozepur and Fazilka districts.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON