Farm fires in Punjab’s south Malwa less than half from last year

In the seven south Malwa districts – Bathinda, Faridkot, Moga, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Mansa and Muktsar – 303 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded till October 21.

But the number is less than half of the 700 cases in the same period in 2021. However, in 2020, at 2,416, the number was much higher till October 21, 2020, when Ferozepur district alone had recorded 1,033 cases.

On Saturday, the seven south Malwa districts reported 127 farm fire incidents, with Ferozepur and Moga recording 45 and 20 cases, respectively. While the other five districts – Faridkot, Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar and Fazilka – had less than five cases each.

Meanwhile, as the paddy harvesting is behind in the region, the figures may spike in the coming weeks.

Faridkot chief agriculture office Dr Kiranjit Singh said harvesting on only 30% area under paddy in Faridkot district had been completed so far.

“Harvesting usually starts late in the south Malwa region of Punjab. Farmers have to use reaper and then let crop residue dry for a few days before burning it. But the farm fires may spike from Diwali onwards, as some may burn stubble on the festival in an attempt to escape remote sensing technology. We are keeping a strict vigil on this,” he added.

