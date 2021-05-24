Farm labourer stabs teen to death, injures four others in HP’s Una

An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death and four people were injured when a migrant labourer went on the rampage at Lower Badhera village in Haroli sub division of Una district early on Monday.

Una superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur said the accused, Shankar Nishad, 63, a native of Bihar, was arrested and booked for murder.

Thakur said the incident occurred at 1.30am after four migrant labourers living in a rented accommodation had an argument. The accused attacked the other three with a sharp-edged weapon. One of them escaped and tried to hide in a neighbour’s house but Nishad chased and attacked him on the terrace of the house.

He attacked Seema Devi, the wife of Naresh Kumar, and their 13-year-old daughter as they were sleeping on the terrace.

He fled when people gathered on hearing their cries for help but was later arrested.

The deceased youngster was identified as Ranveer Shah, the son of Vinod Shah.

Besides Seema Devi, the two others injured, Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar, were admitted to the Regional Hospital at Una, while the teenaged girl was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where her condition is stated to be stable.

The interrogation of the accused is on to ascertain the motive of the crime.

According to panchayat members, Nishad had come to the village on May 20 and worked as a farm labourer like the rest of the victims.

This is the second such crime involving migrant labourers in Una. Two days ago, two migrant labourers had beaten their friend to death at Dehlan village near the industrial town of Mehatpur.

Nurse posted at Covid care centre in Chamba ends life

A staff nurse deputed to the Covid care centre at Tissa in Churah sub division of Chamba district committed suicide by hanging.

Block medical officer Rishi Puri said the 35-year-old nurse returned to her rented room after her shift at 6pm on Sunday. Her family members called her up from their native village in Himachal Pradesh but didn’t get a response after which they sent a relative to check on her. The relative and her neighbours broke open the door only to find her hanging.

Chamba superintendent of police S Arul Kumar said a case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC. No suicide note was found, and the body was handed over to her family after autopsy.