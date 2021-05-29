Farm laws: Fearing arrest in Red Fort case, Lakha Sidhana cancels rallies for 10 days

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana has postponed all protests and rallies for 10 days amid fear of arrest in the Red Fort violence, confirmed his team members on Friday.

On Thursday, Sidhana had launched a village-to-village campaign to mobilise people against three farm laws.

One of the core members of Sidhana’s team Sukh Jagraon said over phone that the Punjab government was hand in glove with the central government and police could arrest Sidhana during protests in the state.

“We have decided to cancel all programs for the next 10 days in the state. However, the campaign against black laws and mobilization of people for massive protests at Delhi borders will continue on social media and other platforms,” added Jagraon.

Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted by Delhi Police in the Red Fort violence case, kicked off his campaign on Thursday from Sangrur district. Sidhana had to participate in protests at Shadihari, Chhajli, Daula Singhwala, Jakhepal and Ratta Khera villages in the district but his supporters alleged that a heavy police force was deployed to arrest him. They also claimed that Delhi Police was present in the area in civvies.

However, Sangrur police denied the presence of Delhi cops or any orders to arrest Sidhana.

“The state government tried to stop our campaign. We are waiting for Lakha Sidhana’s bail from the Delhi incident. If he gets bail, the campaign will be escalated. As of now, we will use social media to continue our campaign,” added Jagraon.