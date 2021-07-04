Haryana panchayat polls: Jind farmers resolve to boycott BJP-JJP

Scores of farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) attended a mahapanchayat called against the three contentious agricultural laws at the Uchana cotton market in Jind district on Sunday.

BKU district president Azad Palwan presided over the meeting, in which the farmers passed nine resolutions moved by him.

Besides resolving to push for the revocation of farm laws, legal guarantee on the minimum support price, loan waiver for farmer and farm labourers, and cancellation of four labour codes, the mahapanchayat decided to vote against candidates backed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janata Party coalition in the upcoming panchayat polls in the state.

The farmers also sought the cancellation of law that allows recoveries to be made for damages to property from protesters, and demanded ₹50 lakh compensation and government job to the next of kin of those who died during the ongoing agitation. Other resolutions concerned power crisis and crimes against women in Haryana.

Azad Palwan said the Union government is hatching a conspiracy to defame farmers in an attempt to break the agitation.

“The BJP should know that every section of society has been supporting the farm stir, because everyone has been hit hard by inflation, crime, unemployment and electricity issues, and people are forced to fight for their livelihood at every front. Farmers have been waiting for one call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for several months, but he is yet to invite them for dialogue,” he said.