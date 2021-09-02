Farm protesters try to disrupt Sukhbir’s poll rally in Moga

At least six people, including three police personnel, were injured and six vehicles were damaged when protesting farmers tried to barge into a rally being addressed by Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal at the grain market in Moga on Thursday.

The protesters broke barricades and clashed with the police when they were prevented from disrupting the SAD rally, Gall Punjab Di, around 1pm, DSP (City) Jashandeep Singh Gill said. The police used water cannons and cane-charge to disperse the protesters after they threw stones and damaged banners and hoardings put up by SAD workers.

The protesters had gathered at the gate of the grain market on the Moga-Ferozepur road, but the SAD leader entered the venue from Zira road.

Chamkaur Singh Rode, a leader of the Kirti Kisan Union, said, “We were protesting against Sukhbir, but the situation worsened when SAD workers threw stones at us. Many farmers got injured.”