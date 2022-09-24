Farm varsity lab gets nod for Lumpy Skin Disease testing

Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying has given a nod to the veterinary microbiology lab in Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur, to conduct testing of samples for Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

HPAU vice-chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary said that the department of veterinary microbiology of the university’s veterinary and animal sciences college has been granted the status of an authorized laboratory to conduct testing of LSD samples from the livestock of Himachal Pradesh for rapid screening.

The V-C said that the department was fully equipped to carry out such testing in collaboration with the department of animal husbandry.

This designated LSD laboratory will help in quick management of the disease in the state as now samples need not be sent to the national institute of high-security animal diseases, Bhopal, for testing, he said.