Farmer First Project: GADVASU conducts training on backyard poultry

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised a one-day training for beneficiary farmers under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-sponsored Farmer First Project at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Handiaya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The training-cum-input distribution camp was held under the guidance of PS Brar, director of extension education and nodal officer of the project. Poultry-related inputs, feeders, drinkers, calcium supplements, multivitamins and antibiotics were shared for promoting entrepreneurship among farmers.

The project’s co-principal investigators Pragya Bhadauria, Amandeep Singh and Navkiran Kaur organised the event in which a total of 30 beneficiary farmers from the Channanwal and Dhaner villages were trained and provided inputs for backyard poultry farming.

YS Jadoun welcomed the farmers, while Singh, in his expert lecture, provided basic information on backyard poultry farming, lying emphasis on the care and management of day-old chicks in order to reduce the mortality, feeding and housing management practices, provision of adequate lighting, adequate ventilation among, usage of antibiotics, calcium supplement and multivitamins provided as input.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhadauria, meanwhile, about the different entrepreneurial opportunities in backyard poultry farming, farm expansion, marketing linkages and value-added products which can be made from eggs and meat.

College of Vet Science releases prospectus for 2022-23 session

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University’s College of Veterinary Science (COVS) released its prospectus for admission to post-graduate diplomas, certificate and short courses, advance training courses for the academic session 2022-23.

In line with the requirements of National Education Policy 2020 to promote skill development and entrepreneurship among the stakeholder through vocational courses, GADVASU has worked in specifically designing these courses.

The university will start accepting\ applications for these courses starting from July 1, 2022, onward, and details about the same can be obtained from the prospectus available on the University website (www.gadvasu.in). The courses are expected to improve various aspects of veterinary services at the grass-root level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

COVS dean Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman said the courses would impart skill-based knowledge to veterinary graduates and farmers in priority areas of veterinary and animal husbandry.

The courses are expected to be helpful in giving impetus to entrepreneurship development in this sector. To target the broader aspirants, the courses have been designed to offer both in online and offline mode.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh said the skill-based courses for enhancing the competencies of veterinarians or other stakeholders in animal husbandry in highly specialised, need-based areas have been meticulously designed and will enhance the skill and competencies and inculcate entrepreneurial skills.