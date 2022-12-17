Farmer first project: GADVASU conducts training on vermiculture technology

Under Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) sponsored Farmer First Project, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana organised a method demonstration and input distribution camp on vermiculture technology for farmers at Moom village of Barnala district.

A total of 60 beneficiary farmers from the operational area participated in the training-cum-input distribution camp arranged under the guidance of PS Brar, director of extension education.

Team members of the project conducted hands-on training programme on vermiculture technology. An expert lecture and method demonstration on vermicomposting livestock waste using rhino beds was also conducted by Dr. Amandeep.

Meanwhile, Dr. Y S Jadoun motivated the farmers to cut costs on chemical fertilizers by using the process of vermicomposting.

Vermicomposting kits containing vermibeds, pipes, shade nets and earthworms were distributed among the beneficiaries.