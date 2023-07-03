37-yr-old farmer hacked to death in Jalandhar village

A 37-year-old farmer was hacked to death in Jalandhar’s Ladhewali village, allegedly over a dispute over employing a migrant labourer in his field.

A 37-year-old farmer was hacked to death in Jalandhar’s Ladhewali village, allegedly over a dispute over employing a migrant labourer in his field. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, identified as Kuljinder Singh, had allegedly been attacked by six assailants with sharp-edged weapons while he was ploughing and irrigating his fields around on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Nakodar Sadar station house officer Gurinderjit Singh said the victim’s wife has named six people for the murder. She told the police that the accused were her husband’s friends who had turned against him after he employed a migrant worker, who earlier used to work in field belonging to one of them.

The SHO said three accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh, Varinder Singh and Vicky, have been arrested, while search is on for the other accused.

“The accused had attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and even injured his brother, who came to rescue him. Kuljinder was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON