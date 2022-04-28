Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmer killed, arhtiya injured in clash over labour in Ferozepur
chandigarh news

Farmer killed, arhtiya injured in clash over labour in Ferozepur

A 42-year-old farmer was killed and a commission agent and his son were injured in a clash at Tibbi Khurd village near Mamdot, 22km from Ferozepur town, on Thursday
Two commission agents were involved in a clash over labour at the village grain market on Wednesday night. A meeting was called in Ferozepur on Thursday morning to resolve the issue but the situation worsened. (Representative image)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 03:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 42-year-old farmer was killed and a commission agent and his son were injured in a clash at Tibbi Khurd village near Mamdot, 22km from Ferozepur town, on Thursday.

Two commission agents were involved in a clash over labour at the village grain market on Wednesday night. A meeting was called on Thursday morning to resolve the issue. Police said the argument worsened and the two sides turned violent, leading to firing.

The farmer, Kirpal Singh of Jodhpur village, and a commission agent, Surat Singh, and his son, Gulshan Singh, sustained bullet wounds. Kirpal succumbed to his injuries, while the father and son were undergoing treatment at a local private hospital.

Police are trying to identify the accused.

