Officials biased in allocating vending sites, alleges Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait extended support to protesting street vendors outside the municipal corporation office in Sector 17 on Thursday. The protest has been going on for the past seven days here.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addresses protesting street vendors near the Chandigarh municipal corporation office in Sector 17 of Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

He said he stands with them in support of their demands.

While addressing the media, he alleged that government officials are biased in allocating vending sites, as they give nearby sites to their own men and others are offered sites in far-flung sectors, where business opportunities are lesser. “How are the vendors supposed to move their vends to up to 40 to 50 kms daily? Their business is set up at a particular place and their children go to schools in that area itself but offering them houses at far places reflects government’s discriminatory behaviour,” he said.

Congress leader Nasib Jakhar, who has been spearheading the protest, said Sector 22 vendors were shifted to other sectors and should be shifted back to their original places. They are also registering FIR against non-registered vendors. One of the BJP leaders, who is allegedly also in the town vending committee, should be removed from the panel, he added.

Farmer leader Baba Dayal reached with his team to support the strike and assured the vendors that if the government does not find a solution soon, thousands of farmer unions will come in support of the vendors, for which the government and municipal officials will be responsible.

