Farmer leaders lend support to Panjab University students

On the 22nd day of Panjab University students’ indefinite protest over non conduct of polls in the registered graduate constituency of the senate, farmer leaders Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Surjit Singh Phul visited the campus and extended their support to protesting students.

The students are also demanding that the university be reopened. Urging the authorities to accept students’ demands, Chaduni said, “It is the university authorities’ duty to discuss students’ issues. We stand with the students.”

“Alumni are connected to the university through the graduate constituency and they can play an important role in decision-making,” said Surjit Singh Phul.

“Not conducting polls is an attempt to demolish the democratic structure of the senate. Whenever students have raised issues such as fee hike, elected members of the senate have supported students,” he said.

Different student bodies had initiated an indefinite protest on August 14 after the varsity deferred polling for the registered graduate constituency of the PU senate.

A number of political leaders including Congress leaders Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Aam Aadmi Party leader Harpal Singh Cheema and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia have visited the protest site on the campus to extend their support to students. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has also visited the campus.