Farmer union leaders, opposition parties responsible for Singhu lynching: Punjab BJP chief
chandigarh news

Farmer union leaders, opposition parties responsible for Singhu lynching: Punjab BJP chief

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait fanning anti-national sentiments in a desperate attempt to further his political career, says Punjab BJP president
Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma says the Singhu and Tikri borders have turned into hubs of heinous crimes like murders, assaults and lootings.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 01:41 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday said that farmer union leaders and opposition parties were solely responsible for the “horrific killing” at the Singhu border near Delhi.

In a press release, Sharma alleged that Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was fanning anti-national sentiments and is playing with fire by giving “provocative speeches” in a desperate attempt to further his political career.

The state BJP chief said the Singhu and Tikri borders have turned into hubs of heinous crimes like murders, assaults and lootings.

“Every time a crime is committed, the union leaders immediately distance themselves from it. This is a democracy and the law of the land cannot be taken into hands by people who further their political ambitions. People have suffered immensely for one year as this agitation has disrupted their daily lives,” he said.

“I was attacked on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway a few months ago and the police are yet to take any concrete action against those behind the murder attempt,” said Sharma.

The law and order situation in Punjab was in a shambles but the chief minister was more concerned about travelling to other states to lodge protest, he alleged. “He should focus on giving good governance to people in the state,” he said.

