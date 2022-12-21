Farmer unions march towards Haryana assembly from Ambala to press for demands

: Farmers and activists affiliated to five farmer unions on Tuesday started their march to the Haryana Assembly from here to press the state government to fulfill their demands, including announcement of sugarcane price for the season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The farmer bodies include Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Sir Chotu Ram factions of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Pagdi Sambhal Jatta, Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union and Azad Kisan Union, all under the umbrella of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha.

The first day’s march started from gurdwara Panjokhara Sahib to village Mauli in Barwala for a night halt, covering 22 kilometres.

On the second day, the farmers will walk for another 26 kilometres till gurudwara Nadda Sahib and will start again on Thursday morning for Vidhan Sabha, nearly 14 kilometres away, farmer leader Tejveer Singh, who is part of the march, said.

Amarjeet Singh Mohri from BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) said that the protesters will remind the government of their promises made to the farmers during their last protest in Panchkula on September 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will submit a memorandum demanding compensation for crop damage, announcement of sugarcane price for this season, malkana deh land, change in land acquisition laws for roads and others,” he added.