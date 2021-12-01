Farmers advance wheat sowing in Punjab’s Malwa belt

Sowing of wheat, the main rabi crop of south Malwa belt of Punjab, is expected to be over two weeks earlier than the regular trend in the region.

Agriculture experts attribute the early sowing to pink bollworm infestation as cotton growers preferred to clear fields well before the traditional period for wheat sowing.

Fazilka chief agriculture officer Resham Singh said as per regular practice, wheat sowing in the south Malwa belt lasts till December 15 or even later as farmers switch to rabi sowing after harvesting third and final picking of cotton bolls. After facing a drastic fall in cotton yield due to the pest attack, farmers hope for a bumper winter crop.

But prevailing high temperature makes them worry about the wheat crop that is in the last stage of sowing in most part of southern Punjab.

Seven districts of the region have 13.35 lakh hectares under wheat and sowing has been completed in over 90%, said officials. The semi-arid districts of Bathinda, Mansa, Fazilka and Muktsar, known as the cotton belt, comprise 61% or have 8.19 lakh hectare land under wheat cultivation of southern Punjab.

Agriculture authorities said most of these districts are done with over 90% sowing whereas Moga, Ferozepur and Faridkot have nearly accomplished the target of sowing of the winter crop as harvesting of basmati rice is almost over.

Bathinda chief agriculture officer Pakhar Singh said of an estimated 2.54 lakh hectares under wheat, sowing has been completed on 2.5 lakh hectares in the district.

In Mansa, of the 1.7 lakh hectares, sowing is over on 1.55 lakh hectares whereas wheat has been sown on 2.14 lakh hectares in Muktsar.

Of the targeted 2 lakh hectares, only 20,000 hectares are left in Fazilka that is expected to be over by this week, said officials.

Progressive farmer Baldev Singh of Bathinda’s Bajak village said the pest attack caused widespread damage and growers did not see any benefit in the third picking of cotton bolls. “A light rainfall at this stage will bring much relief for the rabi crop growers,” he said.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) principal agronomist and wheat expert Hari Ram said unlike the last five years, this time the day temperature is about 2 degrees Celsius higher. “But the weather condition is not adverse to wheat. Also, notwithstanding the shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser, farmers switched to the alternatives advised by the PAU and the state agriculture department. Preliminary yield is unexpected to be affected but the real picture will be known later,” he said.