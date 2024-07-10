Farmers at Shambhu welcome HC order to Haryana, will resume Delhi Chalo march

Welcoming the Punjab and Haryana High court’s direction to Haryana Police to lift the barricade at Shambhu on the Ambala-Patiala border within a week, farmer union leaders on Wednesday said the ruling debunked the narrative created by the BJP that farmers had been blocking the national highway. The farmers had been stating that Haryana Police had blocked the highway to prevent them from proceeding on the Delhi Chalo march since February. Members of the Punjab farmer unions, who have been sitting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders with Haryana, since February 13 announced that they will now continue with their march to Delhi to press for their demands. (HT file photo)

Members of the Punjab farmer unions, who have been sitting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders with Haryana, since February 13 announced that they will now continue with their march to Delhi to press for their demands, including the legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for all crops.

Guramneet Singh Mangat, the convener of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KKM), said, “It (the high court decision) is a positive step. We welcome the order. We have been demanding that we be allowed to march to Delhi since February. We have already lost over two dozen farmers and hundreds have been injured in the protest so far. It was the Haryana government that had blocked the highway, not us.”

He said that the unions would meet on Thursday morning to discuss the future course of the agitation.

The Haryana Police had barricaded the inter-state border at Shambhu and Khanauri to deter protesting farmers from reaching the national capital.

Ramandeep Singh Mann, a member of the KKM, said, “We had never called off our Delhi Chalo call. We will ask the authorities concerned to designate a venue in Delhi to allow us to protest peacefully. We had requested the officials earlier also but our request was declined.”