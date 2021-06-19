Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmers barge into Bathinda admn complex against land acquisition
chandigarh news

Farmers barge into Bathinda admn complex against land acquisition

Officials of district administration and PPCB had called a meeting to discuss the environmental impact of the proposed strengthening of Amritsar-Jamnagar and Ludhiana-Jamnagar highways
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:27 AM IST
Protesting farmers in the conference hall of the Bathinda deputy commissioner’s office on Friday. (HT Photo)

Scores of villagers led by farmer unions barged in the conference hall of the Bathinda deputy commissioner’s office on Friday to lodge their protest against the upcoming process of land acquisition for national highways.

Officials of the district administration and Punjab Pollution Control Board had called the Friday’s meeting with villagers to discuss the environmental impact of the proposed strengthening of the Amritsar-Jamnagar and Ludhiana-Jamnagar highways.

Bathinda tehsildar Sukhbir Brar said the meeting was postponed after the villagers obstructed the proceedings.

Union leaders said the Punjab government intends to acquire land for central government projects by offering a meagre amount to landowners.

As the first meeting was underway at district administrative complex, a large number of protesting villagers gathered outside the secretariat. A heavy deployment of police personnel could not bar the farmers from entering the secretariat.

Farmers alleged that the district administration had called only selected persons to expedite acquisition whereas the genuine landowners were not allowed to join the meeting.

Leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Dakaunda) Buta Singh Tungwali blamed the administration for using “tactics to suppress the voice of aggrieved farmers”.

Another leader Malkeet Singh said the government wanted to acquire land at the rate of 30 lakh per acre whereas the market rate of the land was between 70 and 80 lakh.

“We will oppose any move to acquire lands. Farmers demand due compensation in lieu of their land which is their only source of living. The government should invite farm leaders for discussion before proceeding for acquisition,” he added.

