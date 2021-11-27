Farmers’ battle is not over: Rajewal at Tikri mahapanchayat

Thousands of farmers on Friday participated in a mahapanchayat at Tikri border on completion of one year of their agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws. The farmers distributed sweets and danced on drum beats on the first anniversary of the farm agitation.

Addressing the gathering, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “Farmers have won half the battle as the Union cabinet has given nod to repeal three farm laws but the battle is not over.”

“We will hold a meeting of SKM leaders on Saturday at Singhu border to decide the future course of action. We need to be alert as this government can bring these laws from other routes. Our other demands including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP), amendment in the Electricity Act, revocation of the Air Pollution Bill, compensation to the deceased farmers’ families, and one job to their next kin are yet to be accepted,” Rajewal said.

“Besides, demands of cancelling FIRs registered against farmers and action against Union minister Ajay Mishra are not met. We will continue to stay put at the Delhi border until our pending demands are not accepted,” he added.

He said 500 farmers will take part in a tractor march from Tikri and Ghazipur border to the Parliament starting from November 29, per day.

BKU-Ekta (Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan, who was organiser of the mahapanchayat, said they cannot forget the contribution of over 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives during the agitation.

“The farmers have won the battle against the Union government by staying at Delhi borders in chilling winter conditions and hot summer. There will be ‘ghar wapsi’ after the government accepts all our demands,” he added.

8 farmers who stayed put at Delhi borders awarded

As many as eight farmers, who did not visit their house since November 26 last year, were awarded and applauded for their dedication towards the farm stir.

Manpreet Singh, a farmer from Punjab, said he will go back home after the government accepts all pending demands.

“My family members asked me to come back home on multiple occasions but I refused. Then, they come to meet me. My wife and children have been taking care of my fields. This year long period was difficult but we sustained here. Now, we have new neighbours who are staying in tents and the Tikri border has become our new home,” he added.

Security beefed up

The Delhi Police have beefed up security arrangements at Tikri border and the Haryana Police also remained on high alert as the farmers’ numbers swelled.

The farmers have assigned duties to their volunteers to ensure peace and keep a vigil on miscreants.

Agitation still on for political reasons: Vij

AMBALA Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said the farmers are continuing their agitation due to political ambitions of the farm leaders.

“We know that the farm leaders have their political ambitions and want to continue this agitation for one or the other reason. They want the agitation to go on till the UP and Punjab assembly elections to gain political advantage. This has nothing to do with the farmers’ cause,” Vij said after laying foundation stone of sewage pipeline worth ₹41.33 crore in Ambala Cantonment.

He later told the reporters that after PM Modi announced to repeal of farm laws, the farmers should have congratulated him and left for their homes.

