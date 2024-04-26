Farmers block Jindal’s cavalcade in Kaithal

A group of farmers from the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chotu Ram) on Thursday blocked the cavalcade of BJP’s Kurukshetra nominee Naveen Jindal in Kaithal’s Siwan tehsil. A group of farmers from the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chotu Ram) on Thursday blocked the cavalcade of BJP’s Kurukshetra nominee Naveen Jindal in Kaithal’s Siwan tehsil. (HT Photo)

District president of the faction Tijender Singh Khalsa said that carrying union flags, they had gathered under his leadership near Polad village while Jindal was in Gulha assembly seat of the district to chair several political events.

In a video of the incident shared by the group, Khalsa and his fellow office-bearers could be heard saying, “Where were you when we were protesting at the Delhi borders and over 700 farmers were martyred. Our farmer Shubhkaran was shot in the head at Khanauri border. Several lost sight and were beaten. We elected you twice.”

Another veteran farmer said, “... they called you coal thief and you jumped into BJP’s fold. You have lived like a king all your life and now had to join them (BJP) due to fear of the ED. Kejriwal (Delhi chief minister) is in jail, he will be released soon.”

Replying to them, Jindal said, “I’m the son of OP Jindal and not afraid of anyone. The case against me is 10 years old. The case is weak and still in court. They (BJP) did not file a case against me. It was done in 2013 during the Congress government.”

“I joined the party after several discussions to serve the people. On what you said (on farmer’s issues), I’m new here. I’ll try to understand them and whatever is right I will fight for it. We are with you. The BJP is with you. We will keep forward your demands regarding three jailed farmers. Someone is hurt or shot is very sad. But what were the circumstances then cannot be discussed,” Jindal said.

The BJP leader later invited farmers to his residence with their demand and hugged them before leaving.

In a tweet with two photos later, Jindal wrote that he met the farmers, heard their problems and assured them of every possible help.

Spokesperson of the faction Bahadur Mehla said that over 100 farmers were part of the protest, who blocked his cavalcade and kept forward their demands.