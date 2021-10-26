Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Farmers block road over DAP shortage in Haryana’s Mahendergarh

Farmers blocked the Narnaul-Rewari road on Monday due to shortage of DAP fertiliser
Farmers alleged that the government has failed to provide them sufficient quantities of DAP and farmers are struggling to start mustard cultivation. (HT File)
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

Farmers blocked the Narnaul-Rewari road on Monday due to shortage of DAP fertiliser. Police struggled to clear the traffic and long queues of vehicles were seen in Mahendergarh’s Narnaul.

The farmers alleged that the government has failed to provide them sufficient quantities of DAP and farmers are struggling to start mustard cultivation.

The protesting farmers cleared the road after officials assured of providing the fertiliser soon. As per agriculture officials, they are getting less supply of the fertiliser while the demand has soared.

“Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had assured that the supply will be increased by Monday. The demand is likely to come down in the coming days as over 60% of the area of mustard crops has already been cultivated,” officials said.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal reiterated that there is no shortage of DAP supply in state. “Efforts are on to increase supply of DAP in every store,” the minister said.

